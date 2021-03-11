Justin Bieber Said He Doesn’t Have A Cellphone Anymore

“I definitely learned how to have boundaries.”
Justin Bieber is doing what’s best for him. He revealed he doesn’t have a cellphone anymore so he can limit who can reach him. Instead, he uses an iPad to get in touch with his team.
“I definitely learned how to have boundaries, and I just don’t feel like I owe anybody anything,” he said. “That has helped me to be able to just say no and just be firm in it and know that my heart [wants] to help people, but I can’t do everything. I want to sometimes, but it’s just not sustainable.”
The “Yummy” singer also said that he’s been going to bed “at a reasonable hour” and that he’s finally “in a really good place” in his life.
“At this point, I’ve reached a level of success so many times that I know success isn’t a be-all, end-all to my happiness,” he expalined.
Aside from his music, Bieber has been working on himself immensely. He’s been going to therapy and has been trying to have a better work-life balance.
“I just changed my priorities so that I didn’t [become] another statistic of young musicians that ended up, like, not making it,” he said. “There was a time where I really did have my identity wrapped up in my career, but I really do have an overflow of feeling like my purpose is to use my music to inspire.”
So far, everything seems to be going great for Bieber. The last thing he needs now is a phone.
