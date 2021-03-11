Justin Bieber Reveals Songs That Make Final Cut to New Album ‘Justice’

Instagram/Rory Kramer

The ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ hitmaker teases the tracklist for his next studio installment ahead of the much-anticipated release of the new album on March 19.

AceShowbiz –

Justin Bieber has teased the tracklist for his new album days before its release date.

On Wednesday (10Mar21), the “Confident” hitmaker shared a photo on social media showing a board with notecards pinned to it, unveiling what looks like the final tracklist for his sixth studio album “Justice“, which is due out next Friday (19Mar). The lineup includes already-released singles like “Hold On”, “Holy”, “Lonely”, and “Anyone”, plus new song titles.

Other song names include: “2 Much”, “Die for You”, “Deserve You”, “As I Am”, “Somebody”, “Love You Diff”, “Off My Face”, “Loved by You”, “Ghost”, “Unstable”, and “Peaches”.

Announcing Justice last month, Bieber said it will be his “small part” in providing both comfort and justice for those feeling helpless during these unprecedented times.

“In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone,” the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram, sharing the album’s cover. “Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless.”

“Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another,” he continued. “I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united.”

“This is me doing a small part. My part,” Bieber ended his note. “I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal.”

Bieber released his last album “Changes” on last February (20), his first in five years. The album, which featured singles “Yummy” and “Forever”, was nominated for best pop vocal album at the Grammys.