Julian Edelman offers Meyers Leonard ‘some perspective’

Leonard, who apologized for his comments, said he is “committed to properly seeking out people who can help educate me about this type of hate and how we can fight it.” Having dinner with Edelman would undoubtedly be beneficial for the Illinois native.

Edelman is no stranger to educating people on Jewish history and culture. After former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson cited a fake Adolf Hitler quote in a series of social media posts in July 2020, Edelman spoke to him about the incident and he accepted the Patriots star’s offer to go to the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. and further educate himself.

Edelman wrote in his autobiography, “Relentless,” that he researched his ancestry to learn more about his Jewish background and has spoke about experiencing a Jewish reawakening in the past.