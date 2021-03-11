Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved by E.U. regulator.

The European Union drug regulator approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Thursday, amid mounting frustration with a sluggish inoculation campaign, hobbled by supply shocks and logistics failures, and with global wars over scarce doses ratcheting up.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which can be stored in regular fridges for up to three months and only requires one shot, is the fourth to be approved by the European Medicines Agency, Europe’s main drug regulator. It was approved for people over 18. Three more vaccines, Novavax, CureVac and Sputnik V are undergoing a rolling review by the regulator, the initial stage of the process that would eventually grant them authorization for use in Europe.

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, is expected to officially authorize the use of the shot later on Thursday, opening the door for the arrival of a contracted 200 million doses, and to an option for another 200 million, which could help speed up the underwhelming vaccination rollout .

The bloc, which is home to about 450 million people in 27 countries, has so far inoculated only 6.5 percent of its inhabitants, lagging behind other developed nations.