Joe Biden signs historic $2.5 trillion coronavirus relief law

US President Joe Biden has signed his sweeping $1.9 trillion ($2.4 trillion) COVID-19 economic relief package into law.

“This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation, working people, middle class folks, people who built the country, a fighting chance,” Mr Biden said in the Oval Office before signing the legislation on Thursday (local time).

“That’s what the essence of it is.”

President Joe Biden signs the US$1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill into law. (AP)

Congress on Wednesday passed the relief package, which has been Mr Biden’s first and most pressing legislative priority since taking office in January.

Mr Biden had originally been expected to sign the bill on Friday. White House chief of staff Ron Klain said the enrolled bill arrived at the White House on Wednesday night, “so @POTUS is signing it today – we want to move as fast as possible.”

Mr Klain added: “We will hold our celebration of the signing on Friday, as planned, with Congressional leaders!”

Key features of the plan include up to US$1400 ($1798)-per-person stimulus payments that will send money to about 90 per cent of households, a US$300 ($385) federal boost to weekly jobless benefits, an expansion of the child tax credit of up to US$3600 ($4623) per child and US$350 billion ($450) in state and local aid, as well as billions of dollars for K-12 schools to help students return to the classroom, to assist small businesses hard-hit by the pandemic and for vaccine research, development and distribution.

The new US coronavirus relief package will release trillions of dollars to stimulate the economy. (AP)

Later today, Mr Biden will deliver his first prime-time address to the nation to mark the one-year anniversary of the pandemic shutdown.

Mr Biden’s speech will focus on the lives lost to the pandemic, the sacrifices the American people have made and will lay out next steps in tackling the pandemic, according to a White House official.

Mr Biden will “level with the American people about what is still required to defeat the virus and provide a hopeful vision of what is possible if we all come together,” the official said.

Vaccine research will receive a major boost under the US stimulus plan. (Getty)

More than 529,400 Americans have died from coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 95.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the nation, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.