Jessica Camilleri jailed for maximum of 21 years and seven months for decapitating mother Rita

Jessica Camilleri has been jailed for a maximum of 21 years and seven months for decapitating her mother in a fit of rage in Sydney’s west in 2019.

The 25-year-old was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter after decapitating her mother, Rita, at their home in St Clair.

Police arrived at the home about 11.40pm after reports of an argument between two women to find the body of her mother of in kitchen.

Jessica Camilleri was found guilty of manslaughter over her mother’s death. (Supplied)

Rita Camilleri was killed in her St Clair home. (Supplied)

Her head had been dumped down the street in a neighbour’s front yard.