Jennifer Garner invites families to have a ‘Yes Day’ Instagram Amy Krouse Rosenthal Netflix Twitter Jennifer Garner

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
6

Jennifer Garner didn’t come up with the concept of a Yes Day. But when she and her middle daughter discovered Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s book about a crazy 24 hours where parents have to say yes to their children’s demands almost a decade ago, they were hooked. It became a beloved and exhausting annual tradition in the household.

Then a few years ago a producer friend saw one of her Yes Day “morning after” photos on Instagram and had a revelation: This should be a movie.

“ Yes Day,” which debuts on Netflix Friday, stars Garner and Edgar Ramirez as the parents to three spirited kids, a young teenager played by Jenna Ortega and two littler ones, played by Julian Lerner and Everly Carganilla. It’s the first film Garner has produced in 10 years.

“I just went into kind of a kid mode for a really long time,” Garner said. “This the first thing I’ve ever developed from scratch. Because of that, the stories in it are really personal.”

During the virtual premiere, she said, her kids kept laughing at how many things had been inspired by their own Yes Days.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR