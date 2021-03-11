Jennifer Garner Blames Traumatizing Paparazzi for the Lack of Family Pics

WENN/Patricia Schlein

The ‘Peppermint’ actress reveals that her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck have a fear of cameras after constantly being ‘chased’ as young kids.

AceShowbiz –

Jennifer Garner has laid bare one of the consequences of living under the spotlight. Addressing the reason why her family has so little pictures of them together, the “Peppermint” actress put the blame on paparazzi as she revealed that her children were left traumatized by the constant hounding when they were young.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 48-year-old recalled what her 15-year-old daughter Violet told her about paparazzi when she was still in the kindergarten. “We didn’t ask for this. We don’t want these cameras, they’re scary. The men are scary, they knock each other over and it’s hard to feel like a kid when you’re being chased,” she said.

Jennifer also spilled on how she handled her kids’ fear of cameras. “When they were smaller and there were things out there that were shocking, my request to them was always, ‘Let Dad and I talk you through whatever it is,’ ” she pointed out. “I’d tell them, ‘If you see an image on the front of a magazine, I’ll look at it with you and we’ll process all the scary feelings that come up together.’ ”

The former “Alias” star admitted that paparazzi “put so much anxiety in [her] little family.” Elaborating further on the statement, she spilled, “You’d go through a yellow light and 15, 20 cars would go through the red light behind you, driving up on the side of roads, and this is just for a mom and a kid.”

“I’d go do a school run and it’d be 15 cars going with me,” the ex-wife of Ben Affleck continued explaining. “I never had a day without them, and if I did, if I made it to a park by hiding in the bottom of the pool man’s truck or something, then a nanny would see me there and call a number and they’d swarm.”

This was not the first time Jennifer opened up about her ordeals with paparazzi. When speaking on “Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan” in October 2020, she disclosed, “For 10 years, there were at the very least six cars and often 20 outside of our house, and outside of school, and at the pediatrician’s… And you’re begging them, ‘Please step aside from the pediatrician’s door. I have a sick kid. Please.’ ”

“Anywhere that we went it was a total circus,” Jennifer, who is also a mother to 9-year-old son Samuel and 12-year-old Seraphina, went on. “My one daughter tried to play soccer and it was such a zoo for the families that they just said, ‘Can you please not.’ ”