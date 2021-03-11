JD.com Inc Adr Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Investing.com – JD (NASDAQ:).com Inc Adr reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

JD.com Inc Adr announced earnings per share of 1.49 on revenue of 224.33B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of 1.26 on revenue of 219.96B.

JD.com Inc Adr shares are up 1% from the beginning of the year, still down 17.47% from its 52 week high of 108.24 set on February 17. They are outperforming the which is down 1.06% from the start of the year.

JD.com Inc Adr shares gained 6.30% in pre-market trade following the report.

JD.com Inc Adr follows other major Services sector earnings this month

JD.com Inc Adr’s report follows an earnings missed by Walmart on February 18, who reported EPS of 1.39 on revenue of 152.08B, compared to forecasts EPS of 1.51 on revenue of 148.49B.

Walt Disney had beat expectations on February 11 with first quarter EPS of 0.32 on revenue of 16.25B, compared to forecast for EPS of -0.3551 on revenue of 15.89B.

