Japan scrambles jets to intercept nuclear-capable Russian bombers

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Japan scrambled F-15 fighter jets to intercept two Russian nuclear-capable Tupolev Tu-95MS bombers that were flying over the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean, the Interfax agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying on Thursday.
The ministry was quoted as saying that the flight had been carried out over neutral waters and that it had been planned.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.