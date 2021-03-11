Is there is a ‘good chance’ Russell Wilson will be traded?

Neither Russell Wilson nor the Seattle Seahawks have done anything to throw cold water on the trade rumors currently surrounding the star quarterback, and that silence has only fueled the speculation.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini said during Thursday morning’s edition of “Get Up!” that there are people around the NFL who believe there is a good chance Wilson could be traded this offseason. She said an NFL source told her the biggest issue for the Seahawks is having to find a replacement for Wilson — not the $39 million dead salary cap hit they would be left with.