Investors turn short on most Asian currencies, cut long bets on yuan sharply

BENGALURU — Investors cut long bets
sharply on the Chinese yuan while turning short on most other
Asian currencies, a Reuters poll showed, as U.S. economic growth
and rising Treasury yields bolstered the dollar.
Expectation that the U.S. economic recovery will far outpace
the rest of the world has seen Treasury yields on the rise and
is giving the dollar an added boost, sapping appetite for
emerging market currencies and bonds that traditionally yield
more though are considered riskier.
Positions on the yuan have remained long since
July last year as the world’s second-largest economy emerged
from the crutches of the pandemic and was the only major economy
to see growth in 2020. The view on the yuan now is on the verge
of turning bearish, a fortnightly poll of 13 respondents showed.
Bets on the South Korean won, Singapore dollar
and Malaysian ringgit all turned bearish for the
first time since early last summer.
For the Indonesian rupiah, which backs some of the
highest-yielding debt in emerging markets, investors turned
short for the first time since late October, and were the most
bearish since earlier that same month. Since the last poll two
weeks ago, the rupiah has lost about 2.2%.
Positioning data shows hedge funds paring net short-dollar
positions to $29 billion last week.
Concerns also remain that the $1.9 trillion U.S. coronavirus
relief package, set to be signed by U.S. President Joe Biden
this week, may cause inflation to rise.
OCBC Bank’s ‘pressure gauge’, which indexes various factors
that influence exchange rates, for Asian currencies is moving
into the depreciation zone.
“The move of the FX pressure gauge into the depreciation
zone leaves us concerned about the near-term prospects of Asian
currencies,” Terence Wu, an FX Strategist at OCBC, wrote in a
note.
He said they cannot rule out the pressure gauge deepening in
the depreciation zone, which could see portfolio outflows extend
for equities in North Asia and Indonesian bonds.
In Taiwan, investors remained long on the local dollar
though bets were scaled back.
The central bank governor said the United States may label
the trade-dependent island a currency manipulator. On Wednesday,
data showed it spent a net $39.1 billion last year to intervene
in the foreign exchange market.
The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what
analysts and fund managers believe are the current market
positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese
yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah,
Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit
and Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the
market is significantly long U.S. dollars.
The figures include positions held through non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
Date CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
11-Mar -0.06 0.55 0.55 0.22 -0.10 -0.37 0.50 0.09 0.49
25-Feb -1.03 -0.32 -0.57 -0.51 -0.58 -0.96 -0.13 0.01 -0.37
11-Feb -0.91 -0.24 -0.29 -0.36 -0.63 -0.53 -0.04 -0.47 -0.41
28-Jan -1.08 -0.64 -0.79 -0.41 -0.68 -0.55 -0.3 -0.66 -0.36
14-Jan -1.21 -0.87 -0.83 -0.57 -0.89 -0.22 -0.3 -0.8 -0.5
10-Dec -1.53 -1.68 -1.11 -0.61 -1.6 -0.2 -0.53 -0.97 -0.87
26-Nov -1.43 -1.29 -1.01 -0.92 -1.08 -0.3 -0.75 -0.8 -0.66
12-Nov -1.28 -1.52 -0.99 -1.01 -1.08 -0.26 -0.44 -0.67 -0.8
29-Oct -0.86 -1.14 -0.49 0.09 -1.23 -0.07 -0.03 -0.09 -0.02
15-Oct -1.07 -0.94 -0.72 0.35 -1.12 -0.44 -0.33 -0.15 0.10
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)