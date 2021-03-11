Investors turn short on most Asian currencies, cut long bets on yuan sharply

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
12

Author of the article:

BENGALURU — Investors cut long bets

sharply on the Chinese yuan while turning short on most other

Asian currencies, a Reuters poll showed, as U.S. economic growth

and rising Treasury yields bolstered the dollar.

Expectation that the U.S. economic recovery will far outpace

the rest of the world has seen Treasury yields on the rise and

is giving the dollar an added boost, sapping appetite for

emerging market currencies and bonds that traditionally yield

more though are considered riskier.

Positions on the yuan have remained long since

July last year as the world’s second-largest economy emerged

from the crutches of the pandemic and was the only major economy

to see growth in 2020. The view on the yuan now is on the verge

of turning bearish, a fortnightly poll of 13 respondents showed.

Bets on the South Korean won, Singapore dollar

and Malaysian ringgit all turned bearish for the

first time since early last summer.

For the Indonesian rupiah, which backs some of the

highest-yielding debt in emerging markets, investors turned

short for the first time since late October, and were the most

bearish since earlier that same month. Since the last poll two

weeks ago, the rupiah has lost about 2.2%.

Positioning data shows hedge funds paring net short-dollar

positions to $29 billion last week.

Concerns also remain that the $1.9 trillion U.S. coronavirus

relief package, set to be signed by U.S. President Joe Biden

this week, may cause inflation to rise.

OCBC Bank’s ‘pressure gauge’, which indexes various factors

that influence exchange rates, for Asian currencies is moving

into the depreciation zone.

“The move of the FX pressure gauge into the depreciation

zone leaves us concerned about the near-term prospects of Asian

currencies,” Terence Wu, an FX Strategist at OCBC, wrote in a

note.

He said they cannot rule out the pressure gauge deepening in

the depreciation zone, which could see portfolio outflows extend

for equities in North Asia and Indonesian bonds.

In Taiwan, investors remained long on the local dollar

though bets were scaled back.

The central bank governor said the United States may label

the trade-dependent island a currency manipulator. On Wednesday,

data showed it spent a net $39.1 billion last year to intervene

in the foreign exchange market.

The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what

analysts and fund managers believe are the current market

positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese

yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah,

Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit

and Thai baht.

The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a

scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the

market is significantly long U.S. dollars.

The figures include positions held through non-deliverable

forwards (NDFs).

The survey findings are provided below (positions

in U.S. dollar versus each currency):

Date CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB

11-Mar -0.06 0.55 0.55 0.22 -0.10 -0.37 0.50 0.09 0.49

25-Feb -1.03 -0.32 -0.57 -0.51 -0.58 -0.96 -0.13 0.01 -0.37

11-Feb -0.91 -0.24 -0.29 -0.36 -0.63 -0.53 -0.04 -0.47 -0.41

28-Jan -1.08 -0.64 -0.79 -0.41 -0.68 -0.55 -0.3 -0.66 -0.36

14-Jan -1.21 -0.87 -0.83 -0.57 -0.89 -0.22 -0.3 -0.8 -0.5

10-Dec -1.53 -1.68 -1.11 -0.61 -1.6 -0.2 -0.53 -0.97 -0.87

26-Nov -1.43 -1.29 -1.01 -0.92 -1.08 -0.3 -0.75 -0.8 -0.66

12-Nov -1.28 -1.52 -0.99 -1.01 -1.08 -0.26 -0.44 -0.67 -0.8

29-Oct -0.86 -1.14 -0.49 0.09 -1.23 -0.07 -0.03 -0.09 -0.02

15-Oct -1.07 -0.94 -0.72 0.35 -1.12 -0.44 -0.33 -0.15 0.10

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)

