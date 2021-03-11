Investors turn short on most Asian currencies, cut long bets on yuan sharply

Article content

BENGALURU — Investors cut long bets

sharply on the Chinese yuan while turning short on most other

Asian currencies, a Reuters poll showed, as U.S. economic growth

and rising Treasury yields bolstered the dollar.

Expectation that the U.S. economic recovery will far outpace

the rest of the world has seen Treasury yields on the rise and

is giving the dollar an added boost, sapping appetite for

emerging market currencies and bonds that traditionally yield

more though are considered riskier.

Positions on the yuan have remained long since

July last year as the world’s second-largest economy emerged

from the crutches of the pandemic and was the only major economy

to see growth in 2020. The view on the yuan now is on the verge

of turning bearish, a fortnightly poll of 13 respondents showed.

Bets on the South Korean won, Singapore dollar

and Malaysian ringgit all turned bearish for the

first time since early last summer.

For the Indonesian rupiah, which backs some of the

highest-yielding debt in emerging markets, investors turned

short for the first time since late October, and were the most

bearish since earlier that same month. Since the last poll two

weeks ago, the rupiah has lost about 2.2%.