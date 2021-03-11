Initial Jobless Claims Fall to Post-Pandemic Low as Recovery Gains Strength By Investing.com

Investing.com — The number of people making initial claims for jobless benefits fell last week to its lowest level since the pandemic erupted a year ago, signaling that the reopening of the U.S. economy is picking up speed. 

The Labor Department said that 712,000 were filed last week, down from 754,000 last week and a bigger drop than expected. Analysts had forecast a number of 725.000 on average, ahead of the release. 

, which are reported with a one-week lag to initial claims, also fell by more than expected to 4.144 million, a drop of almost 200,000 from the previous week.

