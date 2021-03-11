How much do everyday household items cost in the UK?

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
9

The cost per use of everyday items has been revealed, with a television setting buyers back 46p each viewing, while content services watched on the set itself will cost up to £2.70.

A poll of 2,000 UK adults revealed mobile phones cost an average of £18 a month, working out at 95p for each day of use.

It also emerged television services such as Sky, Virgin or BT, which are used 18 times a month and cost £28 on average, will amount to £1.56 per use while entertainment subscription services work out at £1.14.

People living in the UK have also spent an average of £180 on a bicycle before using it seven times a month, spreading a cost of £2.14 per use across a year.

And a vacuum cleaner is used 11 times a month, amounting to £1.14 per use based on an average cost of £151.

James Thomas, from LG UK, which commissioned the survey, said: “A significant initial outlay on an item can feel expensive, but its cost-per-use helps to define and rationalise the true value of the purchase.

“When you look at the data, a TV which you’d expect to use for the best part of a decade, actually provides remarkable value.

“And when you make any major purchase, you expect longevity while also achieving great value for money.”

It also emerged streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video or Netflix set the average person living in the UK back £16 per month but will be used 14 times over that period – working out at a cost of £1.14 a day.

Those who pay for the music equivalent such as Spotify or Apple Music pay £12 a month while using them 11 times, with the daily total coming out at £1.09 per listening session.

With many expecting new TVs to last at least seven years on average – which would equate to at least 8,736 hours of use – the average person gets a substantial 19 hours of entertainment per £1 they spend on a TV.



Meanwhile, 83 per cent of those surveyed admitted to being daily users – so a television would cost them 46p a day across that time period based on a £1,000 purchase.

Four in 10 viewed a TV as an investment. However, many homes across the nation have yet to invest in a smart TV, with just under one-third not having the ability to connect to the internet.

Nearly everyone asked said they had saved money during the coronavirus lockdown, with many planning to spend it on making a considered purchase such as a car, holiday or TV once restrictions lift.

Quality and value for money were by far the two most important elements of a TV purchase, indicating that despite their lockdown savings, people are still motivated to hunt out the best deals.

