Houston Police says three people killed in shooting By Reuters

(Reuters) – Three people were killed and a fourth person was wounded and taken to hospital after a shooting in Houston, police said early on Thursday.
“Homicide/Shooting: 6000 Ranchester. Four victims shot. Three deceased. One transported to area hospital,” Houston Police said in a tweet.
No suspect was identified after the shootings late Wednesday, Officer Richard Gunke of the Houston Police Department told the New York Times newspaper. A motive was not immediately clear.
