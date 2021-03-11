Harry Styles Confirmed as Opening Act for 2021 Grammy Awards

WENN

The One Direction star is officially announced to open the much-anticipated 63rd annual Grammy Awards this coming weekend with a ‘heavy and hard’ musical performance.

AceShowbiz –

Harry Styles is to open the Grammy Awards this Sunday (14Mar21).

The “Adore You” singer will be the first performance of the evening, Jack Sussman, CBS executive VP of specials, music and live events told Variety.

“You dont want to miss the top of the show,” he said. “It’s going to be music coming at you heavy and hard like you’ve not seen it before. We’ve got Harry Styles, this incredible entertainer, at the top of the show and well just keep coming at you.”

Harry is sure to be hoping for a successful evening at the awards, as he’s also up for three gongs – Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video.

His ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift will also be staging a socially-distanced performance at the event which won’t have its usual celebrity stuffed audience, as well as BTS, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Haim, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, and Roddy Ricch.

There will be a mix of live, in-person and pre-taped, video-linked appearances.

Beyonce Knowles leads the nominations with nine mentions while Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift follow with six nods each.

The main event will be followed by a star-studded TV special which will be hosted by Common.

Dubbed “A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change”, the gig is set for March 17. The line-up include Cynthia Erivo, John Fogerty, Yolanda Adams, Leon Bridges, Eric Church, Andra Day, Patti LaBelle, Terrace Martin, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, LeAnn Rimes, Chris Stapleton, and Emily, Emilio and Gloria Estefan.