Gwyneth Paltrow Launches Goop’s Home Meal Delivery Service

The ‘Shakespeare in Love’ actress is trying her hands at food business as she teams up with a female top chef to launch Goop Kitchen that provides healthy home meal delivery service.

AceShowbiz –

Gwyneth Paltrow is expanding her Goop empire to launch a healthy home meal delivery service.

The “Iron Man” star has teamed up with top chef Kim Floresca, formerly of top New York restaurant Per Se, to create a series of meal plans to provide healthy options for busy people under her hugely popular clean-eating lifestyle brand.

The items will include grain bowls, wraps, soups, salads, snacks, and desserts, with vegan and vegetarian choices also available, while all meat, seafood, and dairy used will be sustainably sourced, and sources and marinades will be free of refined sugar, soy, and preservatives.

“Not only are Goop Kitchen meals healthy; they are also delicious – something we are so proud of,” Floresca tells Variety.

The Goop Kitchen meals will initially be offered for delivery in the Los Angeles area from this week (beg08Mar21).

The meal delivery service was the latest new venture launched by the “Shakespeare in Love” actress under her Goop banner.

Prior to the Goop Kitchen, the Oscar-winning actress launched Goop vibrators. The sex toys were released along with a three-step guide for increasing sexual pleasure.

“We made ours because we love the control a wand provides – but we wanted more. One end of the goop vibrator is the ultimate wonder-ball wand for external massage. The other end is slim for targeted stimulation. Each side features eight different pulsating patterns with varying intensities. It packs way more power and delivers deeper pleasure than anything we’ve tried before.”

“And yes, we wanted it to look like something you’d leave on your nightstand as a functional objet d’art, if that’s your thing.”