Grayscale halts GBTC inflow after record 15% discount By Cointelegraph

Grayscale halts GBTC inflow after record 15% discount
Grayscale Investments’ Grayscale Trust (GBTC) has been under the heat for the last couple of weeks as it traded below the Bitcoin equivalent for each share. The instrument trades on over-the-counter markets and is by far the largest listed cryptocurrency asset.
Periodically, the private-placement offerings for GBTC shares are temporarily closed, along with similar products offered by Grayscale Investment such as its trust. As of March 7, both GBTC and the Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) are under such periods.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.