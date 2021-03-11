Grayscale halts GBTC inflow after record 15% discount By Cointelegraph

Grayscale Investments’ Grayscale Trust (GBTC) has been under the heat for the last couple of weeks as it traded below the Bitcoin equivalent for each share. The instrument trades on over-the-counter markets and is by far the largest listed cryptocurrency asset.

Periodically, the private-placement offerings for GBTC shares are temporarily closed, along with similar products offered by Grayscale Investment such as its trust. As of March 7, both GBTC and the Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) are under such periods.

