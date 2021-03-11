GM: Warriors will be ‘aggressive’ at trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline is two weeks away and Golden State is a team that is expected to be active in the trade market, as the 19-18 Warriors likely need to make a move in order to remain in the playoff hunt. Golden State general manager Bob Myers confirmed that the team would be “aggressive” at the trade deadline in order to improve the Warriors’ roster.

“We’ll be aggressive,” Myers said on 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny, Guru & Dibs” show. “We’ll look around. There were years where we had the best record and were pretty quiet at the trade deadline. We didn’t really do much or make many calls. I think we’ll be more open in making calls and listening to calls than we’ve been.”

The big question for the Warriors, who are currently a game behind the eighth-seeded Dallas Mavericks, is what they are willing to offer in a potential trade. The two most attractive trade pieces Golden State has are unquestionably rookie James Wiseman and Minnesota’s 2021 first-round pick (which is top-3 protected), both of which would generate significant interest from around the league.

However, if the Warriors are unwilling to offer either of those in a trade, they may struggle to land the type of player that would make them a real contender in the Western Conference.