‘Game changer’ for Maker and Ethereum with Optimism Dai bridge announced By Cointelegraph

‘Game changer’ for Maker and Ethereum with Optimism Dai bridge announced
The Dai stablecoin produced by decentralized lending protocol MakerDAO is getting some speed and fee enhancements with its forthcoming upgrade on layer-two.
scaling solutions provider Optimism will provide the technology as announced on the MakerDAO forum on March 9. Co-founder and CTO of gaming firm Bellwood Studios Sam MacPherson explained the “MakerDAO community will be launching an ‘official’ DAI on Optimism L2” and that the Optimism Dai Bridge would offer improvements on other implementations.
