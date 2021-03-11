Gabrielle Union Praises The Funniest Woman In The Game

Gabrielle Union just praised the funniest woman in the game. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account below.

‘Today’s #WCW is one of the funniest women in the game and is bursting with talent: @therealmoworldwide. I was lucky enough to work alongside her while filming Almost Christmas + Two Can Play That Game, and she kept the set alive with her energy and spirit. Her talent is versatile and immense, which was demonstrated when she played Ma Rainey in Bessie. I am a better woman for knowing her. Let us lift her up in the light of goodness and hold her there,’ Gabrielle captioned her post.

Someone else said: ‘Big Ups to Gabs 4 shining a positive light on such a REAL SISTAH 👍’ and one other follwoer said: ‘I LOVE THE BLOOPERS FROM THIS MOVIE!!! I always watch to the end of the credits! It’s one of my favorite Holiday Movies now! Great casting!’

One other follower said: ‘This made my heart smile!! She is a beautiful soul,’ and one other follower said: ‘I had so much fun working with her!!! We sang the soundtrack to Dream Girls on this set!!!’

Someone else said: ‘She is a phenomenal, beautiful, straightforward, loving, talented, and inspirational individual💞’ and someone else said: ‘She’s truly underrated and deserves it allllll she changed the game and she needs her recognition.’

Gabrielle Union shares a photo in which fans and followers can see three generations of ‘badass women’ how she called them. Check out the photo below.

‘3 Generations of Badass Women 🖤Also known as 3 Scorpios and a Taurus (my Mom)

#InternationalWomensDay’ Gabrielle captioned her post.

Gabrielle Union praised women on social media via the following message. Check out what she posted on her social media account.