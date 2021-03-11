Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade’s Latest Photoshoot Has Fans In Awe

Gabrielle Union shared new pics featuring Dwyane Wade. These two look gorgeous together and fans cannot have enough of them.

Check out the post that she recently shared below.

Someone else said: ‘I mean..the two of you are so glamorous. Every. Day,’ and one other follower said: ‘It’s the side eye in the second pic for me.’

One othe follower said: ‘These neutral tones 😍😍…the whole lay out, absolutely love. Stunning couple, as always,’ and a commenter said: ‘You guys look beautiful together!!!’

Someone else said: ‘To have what you have is a once-in-a-lifetime you can tell the deep love you have for each other you are truly a beautiful couple and inspiration your whole family is beautiful sending love and prayers all the way from the Colorado Rockies❤️🙌’

A follower said: ‘I think that’s the braided style I want but not that long…’

Someone said: ‘Those New Balance sneakers are dope! My father retired and got the same pair,’ and another follower posted this: ‘Yes you and Pa wade a fatal Fade academy.’

Gabrielle Union just praised the funniest woman in the game. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account below.

‘Today’s #WCW is one of the funniest women in the game and is bursting with talent: @therealmoworldwide. I was lucky enough to work alongside her while filming Almost Christmas + Two Can Play That Game, and she kept the set alive with her energy and spirit. Her talent is versatile and immense, which was demonstrated when she played Ma Rainey in Bessie. I am a better woman for knowing her. Let us lift her up in the light of goodness and hold her there,’ Gabrielle captioned her post.

Gabrielle is living her best life with her family these days and she could not be happier. Fans are also happy these days to see her like this.