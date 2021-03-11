Four intriguing trade scenarios for the Kings

Sacramento Kings trade rumors are swirling with the NBA trade deadline approaching on March 25, with the club at a tipping point that could decide its future. Amid leaks about the future of coach Luke Walton and the organization’s staggering financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sacramento will be fascinating to watch in the next two weeks.

The addition of the play-in tournament before the NBA playoffs creates an additional layer for the trade deadline. Ordinarily, teams sitting outside the top-10 seeds in a conference would be sellers and making moves for the future. Now, with the No. 9 and 10 seeds in each conference taking part in a play-in game, teams right on the outside are more inclined to stand pat rather than trading away key contributors.

Sacramento is in a particularly complex spot. Coming out of the All-Star break, the Kings have the 13th-best winning percentage (.389) in the conference, and they are 2-10 in their last 10 contests. As the team skids further down the NBA standings, the likes of Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica and Buddy Hield are generating interest around the league.

Let’s dive in to four Kings trade scenarios that would kick off general manager Monte McNair’s transition and help shape this team’s future.

Kings trade Harrison Barnes