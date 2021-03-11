For 23-year-old Ciara Bravo, ‘Cherry’ is a star-making role Cherry Aladdin Kentucky Cincinnati RUSSO

Ciara Bravo didn’t have high hopes for her prospects when she saw the names attached to “Cherry ” She’d been working in the business for over a decade, but it was mostly in television and bit film roles. No way, she thought, was she going to be cast to star opposite “Spider-Man” himself, Tom Holland in a major film based on a bestselling memoir about PTSD and opioid addition from Marvel maestros Joe and Anthony Russo

“It was SO out of my league,” Bravo said in a recent interview.

She sent in a tape anyway and for four weeks she didn’t hear a word. When her agent texted saying he had news, her first thought was that he was going to drop her. Not because of him, she said, “He’s wonderful.” It was just her anxiety.

Then he dropped the bombshell: She got the role. No second audition. No meeting. No chemistry test. The tape was that good.

“When Ciara’s audition came to us at AGBO, we said, ‘Stop the presses,’” said Tom Larocca, a producer and the co-founder of the company. The Russos even claim they knew after 20 seconds.

It’s not unlike the revelation many have had or will have once they see her in the film, which is currently in theaters and hits Apple TV+ on Friday. Earlier this year, Robert Downey Jr. declared himself “her new biggest fan” and waxed poetic about her raw and vulnerable performance as a woman who gets drawn into addiction along with her partner, Cherry. Yes, it’s Holland’s big foray into more adult films. But it’s Bravo who steals the show. Now, at just 23, she’s on the brink of stardom.

