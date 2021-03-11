Eth2 transition accelerates amid rumblings of a miner rebellion By Cointelegraph

Eth2 transition accelerates amid rumblings of a miner rebellion
Ethereum’s developers appear to be hastening the network’s shift toward Proof-of-Stake consensus and away from the Proof-of-Work mining community.
On March 11, developer “Mikhail Kalinin” published specifications for Eth2’s future blockchain merge with the existing network. The documentation notes the consensus upgrade from PoS to PoW will be the core change enacted.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.