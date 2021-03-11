Elizabeth Olsen Helped Design Her Scarlet Witch Costume

“[It’s] a constant joke because they haven’t really evolved my superhero costume.”
It’s no secret that Wanda Maximoff’s new Scarlet Witch costume in the WandaVision finale is *stunning*.
According to WandaVision director Matt Shakman, Elizabeth Olsen herself had a hand in the suit’s design. He told Entertainment Tonight that, after trying on the team’s initial conception, Elizabeth immediately started testing how it worked with the moves Wanda needed to do.
“I mean, it’s one thing to look amazing,” Matt said. “It’s another thing to actually function.”
Before Elizabeth even tried on her new suit, Matt made sure to consult her as the designers worked on it. He said, “I showed her the art as it was coming along and she loved it, I think.”
Elizabeth has actually been wanting to change her superhero costume for a few years. In a 2018 interview with Elle, she said, “It would just not be a cleavage corset. I like corsets, but I’d like it to be higher.”
“Everyone has these things that cover them — Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett [Johansson] does. I would like to cover up a bit.”
She also said, “It’s funny because sometimes I look around and I’m just like — wow, I’m the only one who has cleavage, and that’s a constant joke because they haven’t really evolved my superhero costume that much.”
She also told Elle that she was glad her costume wasn’t just the “leotard and a headband” that Scarlet Witch wore in the original comics.
However, Elizabeth’s new Scarlet Witch costume is already pretty iconic. Matt Shakman said, “I do remember vividly when she emerged in that outfit, we were in a dusty field across from our sound stages…and she was cloaked…to hide her from any paparazzi. Then we took off the cloak, and there was the Scarlet Witch.”
I, for one, think the new WandaVision suit is the best Scarlet Witch costume in the MCU.
