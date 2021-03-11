Eight youths arrested after a wild party inside apartment

Police confirmed a fight erupted during a party at Neo200 complex on Spencer Street early Monday morning, which led to six men being stabbed.

Eight people have been arrested following a stabbing in Melbourne’s CBD on Monday. (9News)

Police executed a number of search warrants across Melbourne’s south-east. (Nine)

The raids were executed across 11 properties from 6am today including in Dandenong, Langwarrin, Pakenham, Berwick, Dandenong North, Cranbourne, Clyde North and Doveton.

The men will be interviewed by police, with a number of serious criminal charges expected to be laid today, including affray.

“Today’s arrests are great result and highlight to the community that we will do everything we can to hold those involved in violent incidents of this nature to account,” Commander Mick Frewen said.

Dozens of people gathered inside the apartment for a party when the stabbing occurred. (9News)

Police said a fight broke out inside the apartment. (9News)

“We understand there is immense public concern when an incident like this occurs, especially in the CBD area that many people travel to regularly and expect to be safe in.

“However today’s arrests highlight the determination of both the Gang Crime Squad and regional police to ensure those involved are arrested and ultimately put before the court.

“It should also send a strong message that violent offending of this nature will not be tolerated.”

Detective Superintendent Peter Brigham said there was still one person police were yet to speak with over the incident.

He said some of the people involved in the alleged attack were members of street gangs, but the motivation for the offence was not gang-related.

“It’s very concerning for us and certainly the carriage of knives is a concern for us,” he said.

“It’s lucky no one was killed in this incident. Thankfully their injuries were not that significant.”

Police were alerted to the alleged stabbing when a 19-year-old man with several stab wounds, from Dandenong North, flagged down officers after walking to Southern Cross Station about 2.20am.

He was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene while officers investigated the alleged stabbing. (9News)

A number of other men presented to a nearby hospital about 3.50am with non-life-threatening stab wounds, including a 19-year-old Langwarrin man and a 20-year-old Berwick man.

Two 17-year-olds from Truganina and a 17-year-old from South Melbourne also attended Werribee Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

However, police have since established the three people who went to a Fitzroy hospital were not involved in the incident as previously reported.

Police said about 50 partygoers were gathered inside the complex at the time of the alleged stabbing, which was a breach of the state’s health directions.

The investigation into the matter remains ongoing.