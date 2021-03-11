Eichel out at least seven days with upper-body injury

As ESPN noted, Buffalo Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger previously told reporters that captain Jack Eichel would miss at least one week with the upper-body injury that kept him out of Tuesday’s loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 24-year-old isn’t any closer to returning two days later.

“Jack Eichel went out of state to get a deeper assessment of the upper-body injury that we’re looking at right now and we hope to have a complete assessment here within the next couple of days and we will let you know once we have some clarity on that,” Krueger explained on Thursday, per the official NHL website. “You can feel that this is a seven to 10-day minimum that we’re dealing with here from the point of him not playing with us.”

Eichel is second on the Sabres with 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) but hadn’t hit the back of the net in 13 consecutive games before this latest setback. Buffalo, meanwhile, is last in the NHL East with 16 points heading into Thursday’s contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.