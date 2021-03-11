Duke drops out of ACC Tournament due to COVID

Duke has dropped out of the ACC Tournament following a positive COVID-19 test within the program, almost certainly bringing the Blue Devils’ disappointing season to an end.

After beating Louisville 70-56 on Wednesday, Duke was scheduled to play Florida State on Thursday in the ACC quarterfinals with the hopes of making the NCAA Tournament still alive. Now, that dream is over. The Blue Devils were forced to withdraw from the ACC Tournament due to a positive test, which was reported by Stadium Reporter Jeff Goodman.

“Duke has a positive COVID test and will not play tonight in the ACC tourney, source told Stadium. Looks like season is over for the Blue Devils,” Goodman tweeted.

This will be the first time that Duke has not been in the NCAA Tournament since 1995, but even before the positive test, it had been a particularly rough season for the Blue Devils. At 9-9 in conference play, Duke was in the bottom half of the ACC standings this season, finishing nearly five games behind the conference-leading Virginia Cavaliers.

If Duke had been able to continue its run by defeating the Seminoles, the team may have been in a good position to punch a ticket to the big dance. That, of course, is no longer possible.