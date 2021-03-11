Drew Barrymore – Is She Done With Acting For Good?

Drew Barrymore opened up to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy about the future of her Hollywood career. Take a look at what she had to say!

The Oscar winner, who comes from a long line of famous actors, has never been a stranger to the limelight.

RELATED:Adam Sandler Appears On The Drew Barrymore Show And They Can’t Stop Spreading The Love After Winning MTV’s Movie And TV Awards: Greatest Of All Time Dynamic Duo

After all, she made her film debut in the movie Altered States at the age of five.

Since then, the actress has established herself as a leading lady, making a great name for herself.

But now, after two decades as an actress, she’s apparently thinking of putting an end to her career in this industry!

RELATED:Drew Barrymore Lands Her Own Daytime Talk Show

When asked if she wants to work on more movie projects, the actress told the host that ‘If I am honest, the answer is no. I do not want to be on a film set now, but that could change when my children are older. I stopped doing them when my kids were born because I have done it since I was in diapers at 11 months. And it was a no brainer for me to put making movies on the back burner so I could be present and raise my kids myself. I did not want to just be on a film set asking the nanny how the children were. I was like, that’s not my journey.’

As fans know, Drew shares 6 year old Frankie and 8 year old Olive with her former husband Will Kopelman.

But while she’s pressed pause on filming movies, Drew has been doing other types of work: ‘I’ve started brands. I was also able to write a book.’

She also explained why she was all in for Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet series, which ended in 2019 after three seasons.

Advertisement

‘I was so knee-deep into mothering the kids. I was like, I do not know who I am anymore..and if I cannot remember that I am an individual with a skill set, I might die. Then I got to play a woman who gets to eat people and it was just how I felt. And it was perfect. It was comedy and it was fun.’