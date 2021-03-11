Drew Barrymore Is Not Returning To Acting Anytime Soon

“I don’t want to be on a film set right now.”
Drew Barrymore is taking a break from acting. She revealed whether or not she plans to return to her profession during an interview with Andy Cohen.
“If I’m being honest, the answer is no,” she said on Radio Andy. “I don’t want to be on a film set right now, but that could change when my kids are older.”
The Drew Barrymore Show host explained that becoming a mom changed everything for her.
“I stopped doing these when my kids were born because I’ve done it since I was in diapers at 11 months old when I started,” she said.
Barrymore is known for her work on Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet, which ran from 2017 to 2019. She said the series “saved” her.
“It was just perfect and it was comedy and it was delicious and it was fun and it was irreverent and I couldn’t have loved it more,” the mom of two explained. “And it really saved me.”
“I had gained a lot of weight. I had lost my way. I was going through a really difficult divorce in that it just was the worst thing and everything I didn’t want to happen,” Barrymore continued. “And that’s what made it difficult.”
“And that show was the greatest thing that could have ever happened to me,” she added.
When Barrymore is ready, she’ll make her big return to the big screen. For now, she’s enjoying her time as a talk show host.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!