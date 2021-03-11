Don Johnson Spills Daughter Dakota’s Perfect Response to Getting Financially Cut Off

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

The ‘Knives Out’ actor reveals that his 31-year-old actress daughter managed to land a role in ‘The Social Network’ three weeks after he told her about her removal from the ‘family payroll.’

AceShowbiz –

Don Johnson revealed an epic conversation he had with daughter Dakota Johnson about her refusal to go to college. Recalling that he once reminded his actress daughter that he would cut her off financially if she skipped higher education, the “Knives Out” actor spilled how she perfectly responded to his warning.

The 71-year-old actor shared the story when making a virtual appearance in the Tuesday, March 9 episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers“. Asked whether his daughter with ex-wife Melanie Griffith had asked him for any career advice, he first explained, “That bus left. She doesn’t need any advice from me.”

The former “Miami Vice” star then spilled on the memory he had about high school-aged Dakota. “The funny thing about her is – we have a rule in the family that, you know, if you stay in school, you get to stay on the payroll. So, you go to college, you get to stay on the payroll,” he elaborated.

“And toward the end of high school, I went to [Dakota] and I said, ‘So, do you want to go visit some colleges?’ Or something like that,” the father of five further recounted. “And she was like, ‘Oh, no. I’m not going to college.’ And I went, ‘Okay. Well, you know what that means. I mean, you won’t be on the payroll anymore, and how are you gonna manage?’ And she says, Don’t you worry about it.”

“Three weeks later she had nailed down that part in David Fincher’s ‘The Social Network‘, and the rest is, shall we say, cinema history,” he proudly told host Seth Meyers. “So, no, she doesn’t doesn’t really call me for advice. She calls me to say, ‘Gosh, I would see you, but I’ve got three pictures I’m shooting at the same time.’ ”





Dakota began her acting career before she turned 10. She appeared in the 1999 film “Crazy in Alabama” alongside her mother, Melanie. After starring in “The Social Network”, she landed roles in several movies including the “Fifty Shades of Grey” film series, “How to Be Single“, “Suspiria” and “Bad Times at the El Royale“.