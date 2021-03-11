Dolphins want QB Ryan Fitzpatrick back for 2021 season?

Varying rumors claim that quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, set to be out of contract with the Miami Dolphins when the new NFL year opens next Wednesday, either wants to compete for a starting gig in summer training camp sessions or is possibly leaning toward retirement.

The veteran journeyman who turns 39 years old in November apparently still has a home in Miami if he wants one.

On Thursday, Dolphins coach Brian Flores opened the door for Fitzpatrick to return to the club and once again serve as the backup for starter Tua Tagovailoa.

“We would love to have him back,” Flores told reporters, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

Fitzpatrick shared playing time with Tagovailoa last fall and completed 68.5% of his passes for 2,091 yards and 13 touchdowns against eight interceptions with a 4-3 record as a starter. While he left no doubt he still has some “FitzMagic” left in the tank, he likely won’t find a guaranteed starting job anywhere in the NFL this spring.

The Chicago Bears, Philadephia Eagles, Denver Broncos and New York Giants are examples of clubs that could use a proven commodity such as Fitzpatrick in a backup role. The New York Jets, New England Patriots, Houston Texans or San Francisco 49ers handing an offense over to Fitzpatrick would, in the eyes of some teammates, indicate that team was punting on the 2021 campaign.

For better or for worse, Fitzpatrick remaining Miami’s QB2 and waiting for an opportunity to replace Tagovailoa once again may be what’s best for all involved.