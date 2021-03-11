Docusign Q4 Results Top Expectations; Delivers Upbeat Guidance By Investing.com



By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – Docusign reported fourth-quarter results that topped analysts expectations and delivered upbeat guidance on bets the ‘work from anywhere’ trend is here to stay in the post-pandemic era.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:) fell 2% in after-hours trading, and had closed up 6% on the day.

For fiscal 2022, the company guided revenue in the range of $1.96 billion to $1.97 billion, above Wall Street consensus of $1.89 billion.

DocuSign reported of 37 cents, up from 12 cents last year on revenue of $430.9 million, up 57%. That topped consensus estimates for EPS of 22 cents on revenue of $407.96 million.

Billings were $534.9 million, an increase of 46% year-over-year, and net retention rate swelled to a record 123%.

“We believe this performance represents an acceleration of the ongoing trend towards the digital transformation of agreements,” the company said.

Looking ahead to the quarter ending April, the company expects revenue of $432 to $436 million and billings in the range of $457 to $467 million. Analysts were looking for revenue of $418.7 million.