Dionne Warwick Calls Meghan Markle’s Interview With Oprah Winfrey ‘Invasive’

Dionne Warwick became the latest celebrity to have weighed in on Meghan Markle‘s explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey. When asked to share her thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry’s tell-all interview, the “That’s What Friends Are For” hitmaker simply dubbed it “invasive.”

After the interview was aired in the U.S., the 80-year-old legendary singer offered her two cents as she spoke to Page Six. “I, personally, felt that it was a little invasive and I think it could’ve been handled in another fashion,” she pointed out. “This was a choice that Harry and Meghan made.”

Dionne further stated, “And if they felt that it was okay to probe as deeply as Oprah did, then who am I to make any comment on it at all?” Still, the music legend could not help but praise the former host of “The Oprah Winfrey Show” for the bombshell TV chat with the couple. “Oprah was doing what she does best,” she noted.

Before Dionne voiced her thoughts, Meghan’s “Suits” co-star, Wendell Pierce, offered his reaction to the explosive interview. Sitting down with Britain’s LBC radio, he complained, “Today 3,000 people are going to die in America from Covid. A couple of hundred people are going to die, even this hour, in the U.K.”

“[It’s] full of sound and fury, signifying nothing,” the 57-year-old actor continued quoting Shakespeare’s “MacBeth” to express his thoughts. He went on to argue, “It was quite insensitive and offensive that we are all complicit in this sort of palace … gossip in the midst of so much death.”

Another big name slamming the tell-all by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was Piers Morgan. When hosting the Monday, March 8 episode of “Good Morning Britain“, he declared, “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

Piers’ remarks prompted backlash and led to him quitting the breakfast show. Although the TV host initially tried to clarify his comments, he doubled his statements on Wednesday, March 10. “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t,” he tweeted. “Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”