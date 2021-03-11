Denmark suspends the use of AstraZeneca shots over worries about blood clots.

Denmark suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine because of concerns about links to an increased risk of blood clots, the Danish Health Authority announced on Thursday.

All use of the vaccine is now halted for at least 14 days after several severe cases of clots were reported among people who had received the shot, the national broadcaster DR reported.

The Danish Medicines Agency said in a statement that it was investigating the death of a person vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot who developed a blood clot.

The Danish minister of health, Magnus Heunicke, posted a message on Twitter confirming that the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been suspended, “following a signal of possible serious side effects in the form of fatal blood clots.”