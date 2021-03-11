Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.84% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.84%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 0.84%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tryg A/S (CSE:), which rose 5.98% or 8.1 points to trade at 143.5 at the close. Meanwhile, Pandora A/S (CSE:) added 3.56% or 23.0 points to end at 669.2 and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) was up 3.44% or 39.5 points to 1189.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ISS A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.88% or 2.30 points to trade at 120.30 at the close. Royal Unibrew A/S (CSE:) declined 1.21% or 8 points to end at 668 and Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) was down 0.76% or 3.4 points to 445.9.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 95 to 49 and 15 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for April delivery was up 2.33% or 1.50 to $65.94 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in May rose 2.44% or 1.66 to hit $69.56 a barrel, while the April Gold Futures contract fell 0.05% or 0.80 to trade at $1721.00 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.43% to 6.2069, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4364.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.39% at 91.468.