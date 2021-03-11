Democratic U.S. Senator Manchin to vote for Becerra to be HHS Secretary: MSNBC By Reuters

© Reuters. Senate Finance Committee hearing on the nomination of Xavier Becerra to be secretary of Health and Human Services
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin plans to vote for Xavier Becerra to serve as President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, MSNBC reported Thursday.
The support from Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, is critical because Becerra would need all 50 Democrats in the Senate to vote in favor of his confirmation if Republicans unite in opposition.
