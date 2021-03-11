Demi Lovato Said Ending Her Engagement Was “A Relief”

“I hooked up with a girl and was like, ‘I like this a lot more,'” she told Glamour. “It felt better. It felt right.”

“Some of the guys I was hanging out with — when it would come time to be sexual or intimate — I would have this kind of visceral reaction,” Demi went on. “Like, ‘I just don’t want to put my mouth there.'”

“It wasn’t even based on the person it was with,” she said. “I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn’t want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex.”