Demi Lovato Enjoys Getting Intimate With Females More After Max Ehrich Split

The ‘Confident’ singer admits she felt relief as she realized she ‘could live [her] truth’ after calling off her engagement to ‘The Young and the Restless’ actor last year.

Demi Lovato is finding herself more attracted to women than men after experiencing a “sense of relief” when her engagement to actor Max Ehrich fell apart last year (20).

The “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker called off her wedding plans in September after a whirlwind romance, and admits freeing herself from the heterosexual relationship made her realise that lifestyle wasn’t for her.

“When I started getting older, I started realising how queer I really am,” Demi told Glamour magazine.

“This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, ‘This is a huge sign.’ I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

Demi has since found time to enjoy intimacy with fellow females more than with male lovers.

“I hooked up with a girl and was like, ‘I like this a lot more.’ It felt better. It felt right,” she explained.

“Some of the guys I was hanging out with – when it would come time to be sexual or intimate, I would have this kind of visceral reaction. Like, ‘I just don’t want to put my mouth there,’ ” she shared, suggesting she wasn’t comfortable with performing oral sex on men.

“It wasn’t even based on the person it was with. I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn’t want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex.”

However, the pop star doesn’t want to publicly define herself and her sexuality just yet. “I know who I am and what I am, but I’m just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am…,” she said. “I’m using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I’m preparing to do.”