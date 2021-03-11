David Culley: Texans are ‘committed’ to Deshaun Watson

Watson is signed through 2025, and the NFL Draft doesn’t open until April 29. Thus, the Texans can remain “unwilling” to discuss trading the quarterback with other teams for at least a month, if only to try to convince Watson that he’s either starting for Houston in September or won’t be playing at all. Even if the Chicago Bears are prepared to send “a boatload” of draft picks to Houston for Watson, he could void that transaction via the no-trade clause attached to his contract.

Unless Watson retires out of spite, one side involved in what has become a public spat between player and club will ultimately cave. With each passing week, feelings that this relationship isn’t salvageable only grow stronger.