David Culley hints Texans will trade Deshaun Watson?

Watson is 25 years old and signed through 2025, meaning his only real option to force Houston’s hand would be to threaten to hold out and risk losing millions upon millions of dollars in contract earnings. However, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on Wednesday that the Chicago Bears may be willing to part with “a boatload of picks” for either Watson or unsettled Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson.

Houston is rebuilding and isn’t a franchise quarterback away from winning the Super Bowl at any point in the next few years, regardless of how good that player may be. If a “boatload” of picks contains a package that includes three first-round draft selections, Culley may request that the Texans make the deal so he doesn’t have to worry about handling an unhappy offensive leader and CEO.