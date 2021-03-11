David Adefeso Shares An Interesting Video Titled ‘Wealth Demystified’

David Adefeso continues his series of useful videos on social media. Now, he shared a new clip that’s called Wealth Demystified. You can check out the clip that he posted on his social media account below.

‘Wealth Demystified w/ @david.adefeso Make sure to tune into my weekly live series #WealthDemystified a financial literacy discussion that spread knowledge in order to spread wealth! Subscribe to my YouTube Channel and like my Facebook Page to get alerts! Wealth Demystified is every Monday at 1pm PST Follow @david.adefeso’ David captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘Great advice! Saw the show on Monday and it was amazing! Learned so much🔥🔥,’ and a commenter posted this message: ‘These are things they should be teaching in schools.’

There were more people who praised David’s videos in the comments.

As you probably know by now, David recently broke up with Tamar Braxton and he’s been recovering following the drama since.

Speaking of Tamar, not too long ago, it’s been revealed that Tamar Braxton shared a video on her social media account in which she flaunts her beauty. Check out the message that she wanted to share with her fans as well.

‘I’m grey.. but I’m GREAT‼️ I’m not broke.. but I’m not rich as I’m gonna be😉I’m not perfect.. but I’m under construction… I’m not tired… I’m ready😊.. and I’ve been working on myself as soon as someone made me feel like I wasn’t good enough. ( that was my trigger& motivation) I worked every day until that wasn’t even a thought. It took me to be uncomfortable to change,’ Tamar began her post.

Tamar had a pretty tough 2020 and her fans and followers are rooting for her and they hope that 2021 wil eventually turn out to be her year.

Stat tuned for more Tamar and David-related news.