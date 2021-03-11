Copper dips in London as signs of weakening demand weigh

Article content

HANOI — Copper prices fell in London on Friday as signs of weakening demand and higher supply pressured a stunning rally that pushed prices to their highest in nearly 10 years.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5% to $9,016 a tonne by 0258 GMT. The contract has surged 46% since the beginning of 2019, hitting a 9-1/2-year high of $9,617 a tonne in February.

Yangshan copper premium fell to $68 a tonne, its lowest since Jan. 15, indicating weaker demand from top consumer China, while inventories have been rising in both LME and ShFE warehouses.

The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract fell to $11.50 a tonne, its lowest since Feb. 11, suggesting that the nearby supply tightness has eased.

Meanwhile, China’s major copper smelters raised cathode output by 3.3% month on month in February to 745,100 tonnes, research house Antaike said.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.6% to 66,840 yuan ($10,302.41) a tonne, tracking overnight gain in London.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminum fell 0.2% to $2,173.50 a tonne, lead advanced 0.9% to $1,960.50 a tonne, while ShFE nickel fell 0.7% to 121,000 yuan a tonne and ShFE zinc climbed 1.5% to 21,750 yuan a tonne.