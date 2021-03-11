Claudia Jordan Wishes Zaya Wade Won’t Regret Coming Out as Transgender at 12

Instagram

Wishing Zaya her best, the TV host and former ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star shares on ‘Cocktail with Queens’ that she just wants Zaya at the end of it to not feel any pressure.’

AceShowbiz –

Claudia Jordan joins the list of celebrities who weighed in on Dwyane Wade‘s teen daughter Zaya Wade who came out as transgender last year. In an episode of “Cocktails with the Queens”, the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star made comments on Zaya and her making such a big decision at 12.

“I think two things can be possible at the same time. I think the fact that — what Michelle Obama was doing was encouraging to a child,” Claudia opined, referring to the former First Lady applauding Zaya for being courageous. “She was looking out for someone — an individual — and other kids that are like that.”

The TV personality then added, “On the other hand, I think some people are not properly articulating how uncomfortable they may feel about a child being pushed. They may think that child is being pushed to the front of the agenda–pushed to be the face of this. Now if Zaya is 1000% okay with that, then I’m all for it. It’s really none of my business, but I feel like it’s our job to talk about these things.”

Wishing Zaya her best, Claudia then expressed her hope that Zaya wouldn’t regret her decision. “I just hope that there are no regrets later on. I just want Zaya at the end of it to not feel any pressure,” she revealed. “Like if Zaya ever felt like, ‘You know what? I don’t feel this way anymore.’ Does Zaya feel this uncomfortable, ridiculous amount of pressure to not be able to go back? Not saying that she wants to, but I just feel like [it’s] such a young age to have so much pressure on her shoulders.”

Zaya joined Michelle Obama in her virtual Q&A which was shared via her Instagram page on Thursday, March 4. During the interview, the wife of former president Barack Obama told the 13-year-old, “I am just so proud of you, you know, being just an amazing role model and embracing your truth.”

In response to Zaya’s questions about her advice for teens, Michelle went on saying, “It does take time to know what yourself is, for young people. So, my first piece of advice is be patient with yourself, No. 1. At your age, or in the teenage years and probably through your 20s, you’re gonna be experimenting with so many versions of yourself, right?”

“All young people are trying on different versions, different voices, they’re learning more about their intellect, they’re learning about what they love, what they’re good at, what they like. This is the period of exploration,” the 57-year-old stressed. “Your job now as a teenager is not to have it all figured out, but to give your self space and time to learn and grow. So that means you want to try a lot of things on.”