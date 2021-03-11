Chloe x Halle Truly Honored to Be First Ever Sister Ambassadors for Neutrogena

Instagram

Having been named the new faces of the skincare brand, Beyonce Knowles’ protegees join the likes of Kerry Washington, Jennifer Garner and Lana Condor for the roles.

Rising R&B stars Chloe x Halle‘s careers have come full circle after becoming the new faces of skincare brand Neutrogena.

The singers, the first sister duo to land the gig, have been using the company’s products since they were kids so they jumped for joy when they were approached about the new partnership. “We’ve always loved how the products have worked and felt on our skin. So when they came to us, we were so freaking excited,” Chloe Bailey told PEOPLE.

“And to be the first ever sister duo ambassadors, that just makes it so much cooler, because I get to do this with my best friend. And I’m really grateful that Neutrogena’s standards and morals align with ours. Instead of hiding who you are, and instead of dulling who you are, it just helps us elevate ourselves and shine through even more.”

Added Halle Bailey, “We truly feel so honored, because we feel like their messaging has always been just to be authentically you and to let your inner light shine. That is something that my sister and I have been working towards our whole lives, and are still working towards. And getting to show women, and other black women, that Neutrogena has so many inclusive products. I’m just so grateful.”

During the chat, the sisters also opened up about their beauty philosophies. “My beauty philosophy would have to be: it starts from within. How you feel inside reflects on the outside. I’m really grateful for my family, who taught me that,” Chloe explained. It was an ideology her younger sister Halle agreed with.

“I would definitely say that my beauty philosophy is, basically just showing the love from within,” the 20-year-old singer stated. “And I feel like I’m learning, still learning to love myself in all different ways and [to] love every piece of myself.”