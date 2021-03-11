China’s soymeal futures tumble on African swine fever resurgence fears

Article content

BEIJING — China’s soymeal futures slumped on Thursday on growing concerns that a resurgence in African swine fever outbreaks in the country’s huge hog herd will hit demand for the key animal feed ingredient in coming months.

China’s most actively traded soymeal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange for delivery in May fell 4.3% to 3,176 yuan ($488.78) per tonne in morning trade, closing down 3.56%, the biggest daily decline in more than two years.

The plunge comes amid growing market consensus that African swine fever, in addition to other hog diseases, has significantly hit the country’s breeding herd in the last three months and could get worse.

“It definitely peaked during the winter, and although we ought to be past that, it’s dragging on,” said Wayne Johnson, a veterinarian with Beijing-based Enable Ag-Tech Consulting.

Livestock analyst Simon Quilty told a conference earlier this month that between 7 million and 8 million sows had been culled since January.

“The market expects that African swine fever would spread further to southern China,” said Wang Xiaoyang, an analyst with Sinolink Futures.

Soymeal futures had hit record highs in mid-January as the rapid rebuilding of China’s hog herd from a devastating epidemic of the disease during 2018 and 2019 drove strong demand for the protein.