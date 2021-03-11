China’s Ant says to not issue loans to minors, prevent loans flowing into stocks, property By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A sign of Ant Group is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, China
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Ant Group on Friday said its consumer loan platforms will not issue loans to minors, and will prevent small business loans from flowing into stock and property markets.
The group’s credit-rating service Zhima Credit will also not be available to financial institutions including micro loan lenders, it said in a statement about financial self-discipline rules on its platforms.
