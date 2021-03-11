China parliament overwhelmingly approves change to Hong Kong electoral system By Reuters

The National People’s Congress voted 2,895 in favour of the decision to empower its standing committee to draft the amendments to Annex I and II of Hong Kong’s Basic Law, its mini-constitution, with no opposing votes and one abstention, the report said.

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s parliament on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a decision to change Hong Kong’s electoral system, which will give Beijing more control over who gets to be nominated and elected to run the Asian financial hub, Hong Kong’s TVB reported.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.