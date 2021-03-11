China market regulator fines 12 companies for illegal monopolistic behaviours By Reuters

2/2



BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s market regulator said on Friday it has fined 12 companies related to 10 deals that demonstrated illegal monopolistic behaviours.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on Friday that the companies include Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:), Tencent Holdings (OTC:), Didi Chuxing, and ByteDance-backed firm.

Baidu, Tencent, ByteDance and Didi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.